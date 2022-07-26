DU student allegedly beaten up by Chhatra League

A third year student of Dhaka University's Sir Salimullah Muslim (SM) hall has allegedly been beaten up and abused by the members of Chhatra League’s hall unit, for not attending their call at the guestroom, reports UNB.

Victim Shipon Mia is a third year student of University's information science and library management department and also resident at Sir Salimullah Muslim hall.

Accused Yasir Arafat Plabon is a fourth-year student political science department and also known to be a follower of SM hall Chhatra League president Tanvir Shikdar.