PBI chief sues Babul Akhter for making investigation questionable

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar on Tuesday filed a case accusing four including former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akhter on charge for making an ongoing investigation questionable, spreading false information and using abusive words, reports UNB.

Banaj Kumar, also an additional inspector general of police, lodged the case at Dhanmondi police station.

The accused in the case are US expatriate and Youtuber Elias Hossain, Babul’s father Md Abdul Wadud Mia, brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu, and Babul Akter. Of them, Elias was made the prime accused in the case.