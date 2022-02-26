Student gang-raped after intentional quarrel: RAB

Gopalganj Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University BSMRSTU) student was gang-raped by six youths, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has said.

Khandker Al Moeen, director of RAB (law and media) disclosed this information during a press conference at the media centre of RAB in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area on Saturday.

The university student and her friend were returning to the hostel after shopping in Gopalganj Sadar.

When they reached the helipad area a little away from the city, the five young men intercepted them, the elite force (RAB) said adding these accused men intentionally made quarrel with the student and her friend saying offensive words.

At one stage, the five young men picked up the victim from the spot. Later, they gang-raped her, RAB added.

RAB arrested six people for raping the university student from different places of Gopalganj on Friday.

The arrestees are Rakib Mia alias Emon, 22, Piyas Fakir, 26, Pradip Biswas, 24, Nahid Raihan, 24, Md Helal, 24 and Turja Mohant, 26.