Swedish police receive complaint against Tasneem Khalil

Swedish police authorities have received a “submission of complaint” against Netra News editor Tasneem Khalil, said leaders of All European Awami League on Thursday.

The petitioners claimed that they made the submission against Khalil for "a consistent effort to peddle a wave of disinformation and slanders against the government of Bangladesh through the offshore portal."

All European Awami League president M Nazrul Islam, All European AL unit secretary Mujibur Rahman, AL leaders Mahfuzur Rahman Bhuyian, Hedayet ul Islam Shelly, among others, filed the submission with the Sweden police.