Teacher arrested for ‘blackmailing schoolgirl’ in Chattogram

A teacher has been arrested from Hathazari upazila in Chattogram for allegedly blackmailing and harassing a schoolgirl by threatening to upload an obscene video of her online, reports UNB.
Ayatul Islam, 35, a resident of Rangamati district, was nabbed by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Kuaish in the upazila on Thursday, officials said Friday night.
"Ayatul, a former teacher of Neuron English School, made an obscene video of the sixth grader in 2018. Subsequently he started torturing her mentally and physically," assistant director (media) Anwar Hossain Bhuiya of RAB-7, told the newspersons.
Her ordeal continued for three years.
"Every time, the teacher would threaten to upload her obscene video clip online and share it with her friends. The accused even forced her to share her obscene photos with him on WhatsApp," Anwar said.
The girl finally narrated her ordeal to her parents, who informed the RAB. The elite force recovered some obscene photos of the girl from Ayatul's possession and seized his mobile phone as well.
A case has been filed at the Hathazari model police station.
The accused will be produced in a court on Saturday, said Rajib Sharma, inspector (investigation) of Hathazari model police station.