Teacher arrested for ‘blackmailing schoolgirl’ in Chattogram

A teacher has been arrested from Hathazari upazila in Chattogram for allegedly blackmailing and harassing a schoolgirl by threatening to upload an obscene video of her online, reports UNB.

Ayatul Islam, 35, a resident of Rangamati district, was nabbed by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Kuaish in the upazila on Thursday, officials said Friday night.

"Ayatul, a former teacher of Neuron English School, made an obscene video of the sixth grader in 2018. Subsequently he started torturing her mentally and physically," assistant director (media) Anwar Hossain Bhuiya of RAB-7, told the newspersons.