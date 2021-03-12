Crime and Law

Teen hacked to death in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk

A teenager was allegedly hacked to death in the Halishahar area of Chattogram city on Thursday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Md Kawsar, 16, son of Md Kamal.

Sub-Inspector Md Mubin of Halishahar Police Station, said that some miscreants attacked Kawsar with a sharp weapon around 9:00pm on Thursday.

A severely wounded Kawsar was rushed to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, where he died during treatment two hours later, the official said.

A suspect, named Shahid, has been arrested in connection with the murder, he added.

