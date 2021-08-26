Teletalk ‘facilitates’ illegal VoIP

A retailer of the state-owned Teletalk activated 14 SIM (subscriber identity module) cards through biometric registration against a single subscriber in merely 24 hours. Among the cards, 13 were holding the same serial number or ICCID. One of the cards was registered after midnight (3:18 am). The SIM cards were used in the illegal VoIP (voice over internet protocol) business.

A recent probe by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) revealed that Teletalk was facilitating the illegal VoIP business in various ways. BTRC found that some retailers were selling SIM cards with the help of Teletalk staff, violating rules. Teletalk staff, without any instructions, deactivated the SIM cards one day after a BTRC-led drive seized those. Teletalk even did not implement the rules for checking call termination.