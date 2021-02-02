Thakurgaon man beaten to death, 2 detained

A 55-year-old man in Thakurgaon was allegedly beaten to death over a dispute regarding the serial number for sugarcane collection at the Thakurgaon mill, reports UNB.
The deceased Suresh Chandra Roy, son of Sabindronath Roy of Murshidahat village under Bochaganj upazila of Dinajpur is a driver by profession. The incident took place around 11 pm on Monday night in Thakurgaon's road area sugar mill.
Police arrested Abdur Rahim, 55, and his son Sohag Ali, 19, against the allegation of beating Suresh to death.
Tanvirul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Thakurgaon Sadar police station, said quoting eyewitnesses that driver Suresh Chandra Roy carried sugarcane in a diesel-driven trolley to Dinajpur's Bocjhaganj to Thakurgaon sugar mill. Then an argument started between Suresh and Rahim regarding the serial of sugarcane collection.
At one stage, Rahim and Sohag, the father and the son beat Suresh with sugarcane leaving him badly injured.
Locals later rescued Suresh and rushed him to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital. He was undergoing treatment when he succumbed to death from injuries around 12am on Tuesday morning.
Rakibul Islam Choyon, medical officer of the hospital said, "We presume Suresh was badly beaten as he had bruises all over the body. And we believe flogging by the sugarcanes led him to his death."
The body was sent to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital for an autopsy, OC added. Preparations are underway to file a case in this regard.