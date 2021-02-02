Thakurgaon man beaten to death, 2 detained

At one stage, Rahim and Sohag, the father and the son beat Suresh with sugarcane leaving him badly injured.



Locals later rescued Suresh and rushed him to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital. He was undergoing treatment when he succumbed to death from injuries around 12am on Tuesday morning.



Rakibul Islam Choyon, medical officer of the hospital said, "We presume Suresh was badly beaten as he had bruises all over the body. And we believe flogging by the sugarcanes led him to his death."



The body was sent to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital for an autopsy, OC added. Preparations are underway to file a case in this regard.