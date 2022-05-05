Three more arrested over New Market clashes

Earlier on the night of 18 April, the students of Dhaka College clashed with the shop owners and workers of New Market. The incident originated from an argument between two workers of two restaurants in New Market.
The students and the traders and workers of the new market locked in clashes in phases again the next day over this incident.
Due to this, shop owners-employees and hawkers clashed with the students of Dhaka College in the New Market area on 19 April.
Two people were killed in the clashes. One of them was Nahid Hossain, a courier service worker. Another was Mohammad Morsalin, a shopkeeper at the New Market. Nearly 50 people were injured in the clashes.
A total of five cases have been registered in this regard. The total number of accused in these cases is 1,724.
Of the cases, two are murder cases, which are being investigated by the detective branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). New Market police are investigating three other cases.
DB has already arrested five people and taken them in remand in connection with the killing of Nahid. The arrestees are Md Abdul Qaiyum, Palash Mia, Mahmud Irfan, Md Faisal Islam and Md Junaid Bogdadi.
According to DB, all of these five arrestees are students of Dhaka College. They were in the front row during the clash and were armed with sharp weapons.
According to several sources of Dhaka College, these five are affiliated with the politics of Chhatra League.