The altercations and clashes between the Dhaka College students and New Market shopkeepers is nothing new. These two groups often lock horns over trifling matters.

The latest clashes lasting from Monday night to Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of an innocent youngster, Nahid Hossain. The entire city had to suffer from the incident, with its dwellers being stuck in a severe gridlocks for long.

There are a number of markets around Dhaka College, including New Market, Chandrima Super Market, Nurjahan Market, Chandni Chowk Shopping Complex, Dhanmondi Hawkers Market, Gausia Market, Globe Shopping Center, and the Nilkhet book shops.