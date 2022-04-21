Allegations, counter allegations
The traders at New Market and the adjacent malls claimed that often, purportedly Dhaka College students , pay less than the actual price and, in cases even refuse to pay after buying clothes and books.
Normally clashes break out when an altercation takes place between the two sides over the issue. Some complain that a section of students try to establish their supremacy there on behalf of a number of traders.
A large number of traders claimed that the politically influential students demand a hefty amount of 'toll' from the businesses ahead of major festivals, like Eid, which also result in clashes sometimes.
On the flip side, the students alleged that the traders and shopkeepers misbehave with them now and then, charge extra for products, and especially treat women indecently. They turn aggressive when their behaviour is protested.
Following the latest incident, a section of Dhaka University students brought out a procession expressing solidarity with the Dhaka College students, so did the Eden Mahila College students. Besides, the students of Ideal College, Dhanmondi, thronged to the streets in support of Dhaka College students on Wednesday.
While talking to Prothom Alo, some students of Dhaka University and Eden Mohila College also came up with allegations that they were subjected to misbehaviour by the New Market shopkeepers.
Footpaths up for rent
Apart from the malls, there are numerous makeshift shops selling assorted products along the road from Nilkhet intersection to Science Lab.
In exchange of money, a section of former and current student leaders in collaboration with influential locals, and some dishonest police personnel allegedly make arrangements for the street vendors to sell products on the walkway.
A number of small traders, seeking anonymity, told Prothom Alo that a protection money is collected from each of them on a monthly basis. They also have to pay a large amount during the major festivals, like Eid. Apart from that, a group of Dhaka College students demand ‘gifts’ from the traders now and then.
In conversation with some traders and security guards, it was learnt that the sidewalk stretching from Nilkhet to Science Lab has long been under the grip of several people. They rent it out to others and collect from Tk 10,000 to Tk 15,000 from each of the makeshift shops.
Of the amount, a large portion makes its way into the pockets of police personnel while another portion is taken by the controllers. Besides, the shopkeepers have to pay the ‘linemen’ to set up shops at the spots controlled by the police. The shops are removed in the case of failure to pay the money.
Also, there are allegations that some former leaders of Chhatra League’s Dhaka College unit use the current student leaders of the college to maintain control over the sidewalk.
Asked about extortion by policemen, the officer-in-charge of New Market Police Station, SM Quaium claimed that the allegations are not authentic and no such incident happens in the New Market area.
The joint convener of Dhaka College unit Chhatra League’s abolished committee, Fuad Hasan, spurned the allegations of their control over the footpaths.
“We are willing to accept any punishment if the traders can prove that we control the footpath shops,” he said, adding that some influential locals control the footpath business.
Outburst of grievance
The traders claimed that the latest incident of clash was the outburst of long-standing grievance. The Dhaka College students harass the traders on flimsy excuses and create an environment of fear through threats, attacks and vandalism.
A shopkeeper of the Chandni Chowk Shopping Complex said, “Some youth, identifying themselves as Dhaka College students, come to the market occasionally and help themselves to clothes, paying a low price. They threaten us when we protest. They sometimes even leave without any payment.”
Another worker of a New Market food store came up with a similar allegation. He said, “Some youth, who identify themselves as Dhaka College students, ask to note down the bill after eating, but never pay the dues later.”
Meanwhile, a trader of the New Market Kitchen Market alleged that the Dhaka College students pay for one if they take two chickens.
However, the general students brought allegations against the traders and shopkeepers and claimed not to be involved in any sort of unethical activities.
They said the shopkeepers’ misbehavior sometimes triggers unwanted incidents. The salesmen charge extra for products if a Dhaka College student introduces himself, which sometimes leads to an exchange of words.
Like the shopkeepers, the students also said the latest clash was the outburst of their long-standing grievance against the traders. This is why students of Dhaka University, Eden Mohila College, and Dhanmondi Ideal College came out to the street to support the fellow students of Dhaka College.
Regarding the allegation of non-payment for products or food, the students said some influential student leaders might have been engaged with such activities. The general students are not involved with it, they said.
Fuad Hassan, a leader of Dhaka College Chhatra League, told Prothom Alo, “It is hard to find a man who comes to the New Market on five days of a week, but was not harassed on a single day. The traders demand a few times higher price if they sense the client to be a student.”
“In some cases, they ask the customers to quote a price and insult them if the said price is low. The problems sprout from such issues,” he continued.
Fuad, however, said that some of them bargain with the traders, but there is no instance of taking product without payment by any of the Dhaka College students.
Action once a complaint is lodged
During the latest clashes, a number of people wrote on social media that the New Market shopkeepers force the buyers to quote a price for a product and misbehave with them if the buyer refuses to quote a price or quotes a low figure.
Some brought about allegations against the salesmen of abusing women.
Helal Uddin, president of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, admitted some of these allegations at a press conference held at the office of Dhaka New Market Traders Association on Wednesday afternoon.
“Even our employees sometimes misbehave with clients, I agree. We promise, we will arrange counseling for them after Eid. Our employees are not well-educated. If any of them misbehaves and a complaint is lodged with the association office, we will take action,” he said.