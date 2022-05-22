Throat-slit bodies of woman, 2 children found in Narsingdi

A woman and her two minor children were found dead with their throats slit in their house in Babla village of Belabo upazila in Narshingdi on Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Rahima Begum,36, her son Rabbi Sheikh,12, and daughter Rakiba Sheikh,7.

Rahima used to live with her two children in the house as her husband works as a painter in Kishoreganj.