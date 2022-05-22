Crime

Throat-slit bodies of woman, 2 children found in Narsingdi

Prothom Alo English Desk
A woman and her two minor children were found dead with their throats slit in their house in Babla village of Belabo upazila in Narshingdi on Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Rahima Begum,36, her son Rabbi Sheikh,12, and daughter Rakiba Sheikh,7.

Rahima used to live with her two children in the house as her husband works as a painter in Kishoreganj.

Neighbours said as no one came out of their house for a long time in the morning they started knocking the door.

Getting no response, they broke the fence of their house and found their bodies lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Rahima’s husband Gias Uddin Sheikh suspected they were killed following previous enmity over a land.

Safayet Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Belabo police station, said locals informed the matter to police after finding them dead in the morning.

“The bodies have been sent for autopsy. An investigation will start soon to identify the killers,” said the OC.

