Tk 10m fishplates ‘disappear’ from railway’s PWI store

Bonarpara rail station manager Khalilur Rahman claimed a former senior assistant engineer had sold many things from the store of the engineering department secretly before his recent transfer.

Immediately after his transfer, assistant store keeper Dipak Kumar Singh and senior deputy assistant engineer Abdul Mazed came as additional in-charge who only used to come to Bonarpara for clearing salary bills, said Khalilur Rahman.

After coming from Bogura on Tuesday morning, Abdul Mazed opened the store and suspecting shortage of stock started counting fishplates and discovered the disappearance, he said.