Trial in MC College gang rape, extortion cases to run simultaneously

The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the authorities to run the trial simultaneously in two cases over the gang rape of a woman and extortion at MC College in Sylhet, reports UNB.
The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md. Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.
The HC also asked the Sylhet police commissioner to ensure security of the plaintiff, witnesses and their lawyers.
Lawyer Sabrina Jerin and lawyer M Abdul Kaiyum Liton stood for the plaintiff while deputy attorney general Sarowar Hossain represented the state.
Advocate M Abdul Kaiyum said police submitted two separate chargesheets - one to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal for rape and another to District Sessions and Judges Court for extortion.
"We suggested that trial in the two cases should run simultaneously while the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal rejected the appeal on 24 January," he said.
Later, the appeal was filed with the High Court; Kaiyum said adding that the HC directed to run the trial in the cases at the same court.
On 13 January, a Sylhet Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal fixed 17 January for hearing on charge framing in a case filed over the gang-rape of a woman at MC College. On the previous day, the tribunal accepted the charge sheet against eight accused in the case.
On 3 December last year, police pressed charges against eight accused in the gang rape case.
Earlier, a group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at a dormitory of MC College on 25 September last year.
After police rescued the couple, the victim's husband filed a case at the Shahporan Police Station against nine people mentioning the names of six. Law enforcers arrested eight people who are now in the police custody.