Trial in MC College gang rape, extortion cases to run simultaneously

The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the authorities to run the trial simultaneously in two cases over the gang rape of a woman and extortion at MC College in Sylhet, reports UNB.

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md. Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.

The HC also asked the Sylhet police commissioner to ensure security of the plaintiff, witnesses and their lawyers.

Lawyer Sabrina Jerin and lawyer M Abdul Kaiyum Liton stood for the plaintiff while deputy attorney general Sarowar Hossain represented the state.

Advocate M Abdul Kaiyum said police submitted two separate chargesheets - one to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal for rape and another to District Sessions and Judges Court for extortion.

"We suggested that trial in the two cases should run simultaneously while the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal rejected the appeal on 24 January," he said.