Tribunal issues arrest warrant against ex-MP, 4 cops for burning bodies of protesters

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued an arrest warrant against Saiful Islam, former lawmaker for Dhaka-19, and four police officials in a case filed over burning bodies of demonstrators in Dhaka’s Ashulia during July-August movement.

The arrest warrant was issued by the chairman of the ICT, justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, and the member of the tribunal, retired district and sessions judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury, on Tuesday morning.

A separate case (miscellaneous case) was registered at the ICT today, Tuesday regarding the burning of bodies in Ashulia. With this, a total of eight cases have been registered at the tribunal so far.