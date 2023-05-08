Attack on UNO: UP chairman remanded in Faridpur

A Faridpur court on Monday placed local UP chairman Shah Asaduzzaman on a two-day remand over an alleged attack on Madhukhali UNO Ashikur Rahman Chowdhury, police said.
The court also placed three others arrested in the case on one-day remand each, said sub-inspector Champak Barua.
Senior judicial magistrate Maruf Hasan passed the order around 11:30am on Monday, the police official said adding that the court rejected bail pleas for the defendants.
The other three people who were remanded by the court are Ibrahim Mridha, 19, Md Prince Mollah, 32, and Kabirul of Nischintapur village of Dumain union.
On Thursday afternoon, 15 people, including Ansar, police and four women, were injured when angry locals attacked the UNO involving a dispute over the construction of houses and land ownership of the Ashrayan Project. Two vehicles were also vandalised during the attack.
Two separate cases have been filed in this regard. The plaintiff in one case is UNO's driver Sumon Sheikh and in the second case is sub-inspector (SI) of Madhukhali police station Prabir Kumar Sarkar.
Madhukhali upazila UNO Ashikur Rahman Chowdhury left Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur on Saturday after two days of treatment, said Enamul Haque, director of the hospital.
Madhukhali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Shahidul Islam said the situation in Nischintapur village of Dumain union remained calm after the incident.
Following the incident, the district administration has started probing the incident. A probe report is expected in three working days.