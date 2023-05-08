Attack on UNO: UP chairman remanded in Faridpur

A Faridpur court on Monday placed local UP chairman Shah Asaduzzaman on a two-day remand over an alleged attack on Madhukhali UNO Ashikur Rahman Chowdhury, police said.

The court also placed three others arrested in the case on one-day remand each, said sub-inspector Champak Barua.

Senior judicial magistrate Maruf Hasan passed the order around 11:30am on Monday, the police official said adding that the court rejected bail pleas for the defendants.

The other three people who were remanded by the court are Ibrahim Mridha, 19, Md Prince Mollah, 32, and Kabirul of Nischintapur village of Dumain union.