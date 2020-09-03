Two held with16,100 yaba pills in city

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two persons who they called top drug dealers from Kafrul area of the capital with 16,100 pieces of yaba and taka 588,000 in cash on Wednesday evening, BSS reports.

RAB-4 assistant director (OPS) Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury told BSS that, a team of RAB-4 raided the ground floor of the six-storey building in Mirpur-13 of Kafrul Police Station around 6:30 pm yesterday and arrested Jahidul Islam Sumon alias Sumon Khan, 35 and Mosammat Rehena, 33.

The RAB official further told BSS that the market value of the seized yaba was around Tk 5.6 million.