Two killed in clash over boundary wall dispute

According to locals, the clash broke out between the two groups in the Monsuria Bazar on Wednesday noon.
Abdul was dead on the spot while four others were injured. Tipu succumbed to his injuries on the way to Chattogram Medical College, where others are being treated.
Kamal Uddin, officer-in-charge of the Banshkhali police station, said they had detained two persons for questioning.
Meanwhile, Russell Iqbal, joint secretary of the South District BCL, allegedly consumed poison in the room of the duty officer at the police station for detaining his father in the case He has been hospitalised.
No FIR has been filed in this regard so far, said the OC.