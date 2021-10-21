Two killed in clash over boundary wall dispute

Two youths of a family were killed and three others injured in a clash over a boundary wall dispute in the Monsuria Bazar area of Banshkhali on Wednesday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Md Abdul Khalek, 30, and Tipu Sultan Mahmud, 26, of the upazila. The injured have been identified as Manjur Alam, 40, Bahadur, 32, and Kamal Hossain, 50.