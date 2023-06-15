Land-flat with 'illegal' income, couple under ACC radar

Husband and wife together have bought lands, flats and cars and they have also invested in the stock market.

The couple have deposited a large sum of money as well. However, these are not consistent with their income. Now the couple are now under the radar of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

They are Galib Khan, deputy registrar of the Department of Cooperatives, and his wife Tania Sultana alias Rakhi, the vice-president of a private bank.

The ACC has filed two separate cases against Galib Khan and his wife on 12 October on charge of gaining properties illegally.

The cases have been filed against them on charges of amassing properties worth Tk 49.7 million beyond their disclosed source of income.