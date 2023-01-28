Nine houses built from drug money

Kutub Uddin, known as Dhaka's top real estate businessman in Satkania, Chattogram, has built four houses in Dashkin Keraniganj of Dhaka with money from drug trade.

Police, however, said Kutub is a top drug trader under the guise of his housing business.

Nurul Islam is known as a big businessman who would work as a computer operator on contract for Tk 130 daily at Teknaf port in 2001.

He left the job in 2009. Later, in a matter of14 years, he built five houses in Mohammadpur and Adabor of the capital.

According to police, Nurul is also a big drug dealer. While working as a computer operator, he got involved in the yaba trade. He launched an import-export firm merely in name in a bid to legitimise money from the yaba trade.

Police unearthed 11 bank accounts in the names of Nurul and his wife. They had transactions of Tk 130 million (Tk 13 crore) in those accounts.

Kutub Uddin has four houses in Dashkin Keraniganj. Two are nine storey buildings and one is ten storeys.