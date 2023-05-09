HC dismisses writ challenging charge against ex-SP Babul

The High Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition filed by former Superintendent of Police Babul Akhter challenging the legality of framing charges against him in the murder case of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, UNB reports.

The HC bench of justice SM Kuddus Zaman and justice Shahid Noor Uddin passed the order.

Now there is no legal bar to continuing the trial proceeding against him in the judicial court.