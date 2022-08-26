RU student ‘sexually assaulted’, case filed

A third-year female student of Rajshahi University filed a case on Wednesday afternoon at the city’s Boalia Model Police Station claiming she was sexually assaulted at Bashar Road in the Tikapara area of Rajshahi city, UNB reports.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning while she was heading into town for tuition.

Earlier, the victim student lodged a written complaint on Tuesday with the proctor’s office of the university in this regard.