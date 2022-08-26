RU student ‘sexually assaulted’, case filed

The written statement said that a stranger suddenly grasped her from the back, and touched her wrongly at Bashar Road in Tikapara area of the city.
The stranger left her when she started screaming, she stated.
In the written statement, the victim student demanded the punishment of the accused and wanted her own safety.
The victim said, “I don’t know him personally, but he seemed to be a local. I can clearly identify the man.”
Proctor professor Ashabul Haque said, “We have already instructed an assistant proctor to assist the victim.”
While contacted, Majharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalia Model Police Station, said, “I don’t want to say anything in this regard because of victim’s safety issues.”