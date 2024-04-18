PBI submits investigation report against Pori Moni

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has submitted its investigation report to the court against actress Pori Moni and her costume designer Junaid Baghdadi Jimmy. They were accused of assault and attempted murder. Businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud is plaintiff in the case.

The report was submitted recently to Dhaka's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

Police and court sources say that PBI has found truth in the allegations of costume designer Junaid Baghdadi Jimmy assaulting Nasir Uddin Mahmud. It has also found truth in the allegations of Nasir Uddin Mahmud being injured by a liquor glass thrown at him by Pori Moni.