PBI submits investigation report against Pori Moni
The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has submitted its investigation report to the court against actress Pori Moni and her costume designer Junaid Baghdadi Jimmy. They were accused of assault and attempted murder. Businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud is plaintiff in the case.
The report was submitted recently to Dhaka's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.
Police and court sources say that PBI has found truth in the allegations of costume designer Junaid Baghdadi Jimmy assaulting Nasir Uddin Mahmud. It has also found truth in the allegations of Nasir Uddin Mahmud being injured by a liquor glass thrown at him by Pori Moni.
Dhaka CJM court bench assistant Md Shahadat Hossain confirmed to Prothom Alo that the investigative report has been submitted. PBI Dhaka district superintendent of police Md Kudrat-e-Khuda also confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Pori Moni alleged that on the night of 8 June she was duped into going to Boat Club by an acquaintance Tuhin. Nasir tried to force her to drink, and then attempted to rape and kill her.
However, actress Pori Moni's lawyer Nilanjana Rifat told Prothom Alo that Thursday had been fixed as the date to submit the report against Pori Moni. They have no information as to whether PBI has submitted the report or not.
Pori Moni's lawyer says that the trial has begun in the attempted rape case filed against Nasir Uddin Mahmud and others. Depositions are underway. Pori Moni is completely innocent, the lawyer said.
Businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud filed a complaint case on 18 July 2022 with the Dhaka court, accusing Pori Moni of assault and attempt to murder. He alleged that on 8 June 2021 Pori Moni and her associates had come to the Boat Club in Savar and used the washroom there. They then came to the main part of the club and were drinking. When he was leaving the club at around 1:15am, Pori Moni called him and was insisting that he give her a bottle of Blue Label whiskey free of charge. When he refused, Pori Moni swore at him and threw a whiskey glass at him in an attempt to kill. It hit his head and chest, Nasir Uddin Mahmud alleged in the case.
On 8 June 2021 actress Pori Moni filed a case against six persons including businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud for attempting to rape and murder her at the Dhaka Boat Club in Birulia of Savar.
After investigations, the police submitted a chargesheet to court against three persons including Nasir, on 6 September 2022. Dhaka's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 on 18 May 2022 formed charges against the accused in this case. Hearing of Pori Moni's deposition is underway.
In the case, Pori Moni alleged that on the night of 8 June she was duped into going to Boat Club by an acquaintance Tuhin. Nasir tried to force her to drink, and then attempted to rape and kill her.
After almost three months of investigations, the Savar police said in their charge sheep submitted to the court that Pori Moni had been subjected to assault and attempted rape. The police, in the chargesheet, said they had found evidence of businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud and his associates Shah Shahidul Alam and Tuhin Siddiqui alias Amir, being involved in assaulting and attempting to rape Pori Moni.
Nasir and Tuhin were arrested after Pori Moni filed the case. They were later released on bail. In the meantime, a case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act against three persons including Pori Moni. The case is underway at the Dhaka Special Judge Court-10. Depositions are presently being recorded.