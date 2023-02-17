Two DU Chhatra League leaders caught while extorting in guise of police

Two leaders of Dhaka University Chhatra League were caught and later handed over to police in front of the Kali Mondir on Thursday evening while in the act of extorting money from a group of visitors, who came to the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela from Chandpur.

The arrestees are Rajib Hossen Robin of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Houque hall and Mohaimenul Islam Emon of Master Da Surja Sen hall. Both of them are vice presidents of the Chhatra League unit in their respective halls, reports UNB.