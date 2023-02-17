Crime

Two DU Chhatra League leaders caught while extorting in guise of police

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two leaders of Dhaka University Chhatra League were caught and later handed over to police in front of the Kali Mondir on Thursday evening while in the act of extorting money from a group of visitors, who came to the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela from Chandpur.

The arrestees are Rajib Hossen Robin of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Houque hall and Mohaimenul Islam Emon of Master Da Surja Sen hall. Both of them are vice presidents of the Chhatra League unit in their respective halls, reports UNB.

A source from Shahbag police station said those two Dhaka University students stopped a group of book fair visitors identifying themselves as policemen.

They charged those visitors saying that the visitors were peddling drugs and searched their bodies. When they did not find any drugs, they snatched all the money from them which amounted to Tk 1,500.

"When the victims said they did not have any money to go back to Chandpur, the snatchers returned Tk 600 and fled away on a motorcycle," police source said.

"The victims started shouting when they doubted them to be snatchers and then people from the surrounding captured them and handed them over to the police," he added.

When asked about it OC of Shahbagh Police station Nur Mohammad told UNB, "These snatchers were arrested red-handed and a bike was seized from them. We have kept them in police custody as the victims have filed a complaint with Shahbagh police station."

"Proper and strict actions will be taken against them," he added.

The arrested BCL leaders have also been involved in snatching money, mobile phones and other things not only on the campus but outside also, said sources inside BCL seeking anonymity. 

A police source also confirmed that they have a police record as small-time crooks.

