Two DU Chhatra League leaders caught while extorting in guise of police

A source from Shahbag police station said those two Dhaka University students stopped a group of book fair visitors identifying themselves as policemen.
They charged those visitors saying that the visitors were peddling drugs and searched their bodies. When they did not find any drugs, they snatched all the money from them which amounted to Tk 1,500.
"When the victims said they did not have any money to go back to Chandpur, the snatchers returned Tk 600 and fled away on a motorcycle," police source said.
"The victims started shouting when they doubted them to be snatchers and then people from the surrounding captured them and handed them over to the police," he added.
When asked about it OC of Shahbagh Police station Nur Mohammad told UNB, "These snatchers were arrested red-handed and a bike was seized from them. We have kept them in police custody as the victims have filed a complaint with Shahbagh police station."
"Proper and strict actions will be taken against them," he added.
The arrested BCL leaders have also been involved in snatching money, mobile phones and other things not only on the campus but outside also, said sources inside BCL seeking anonymity.
A police source also confirmed that they have a police record as small-time crooks.