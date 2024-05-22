Police found no body where Anwarul was killed: FM
The police didn’t find any body in the flat in New Town area of Bidhannagar in West Bengal, where MP Anwarul Azim was assumed to be killed.
The Kolkata police have told this to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud disclosed this while speaking to the newspersons after attending a programme at the Dhaka University Wednesday noon.
The foreign minister said the killing of MD Anwarul is quite a sad and shocking incident. The members of Kolkata police didn’t find any body in the flat where he was assumed to be killed. However, several persons have been arrested following the murder.
The Detective Branch (DB) of Bangladesh Police arrested two and the Kolkata Police arrested two other persons from India in connection with the incident. Investigations are underway to know how it happened.
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud further said the home ministry will provide details of the incidents later. He said, “We are getting the updates through our Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. The mission is keeping in touch with the Kolkata police."
MP Anwarul Azim, who is a resident of the Nischintapur village in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenaidah, went to West Bengal of India on 12 May. He went out to see a physician the next day and did not return. Later, a local person named Gopal Biswas filed a general diary (GD) with the Baranagar police station over this on 18 May.