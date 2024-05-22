Police found no body where Anwarul was killed: FM

The police didn’t find any body in the flat in New Town area of Bidhannagar in West Bengal, where MP Anwarul Azim was assumed to be killed.

The Kolkata police have told this to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.

Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud disclosed this while speaking to the newspersons after attending a programme at the Dhaka University Wednesday noon.

The foreign minister said the killing of MD Anwarul is quite a sad and shocking incident. The members of Kolkata police didn’t find any body in the flat where he was assumed to be killed. However, several persons have been arrested following the murder.