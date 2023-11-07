CTTC arrest man who 'led’ killing of the police during BNP rally 

The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit has claimed to have arrested the man who 'led' the killing of a policeman on the day of the BNP grand rally in Dhaka.

This information was provided by the CTTC in a press briefing organised at the media center of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Tuesday afternoon.

The CTTC unit said the arrested person was identified as Aman Ullah Aman. He is the joint general secretary of Central Chhatra Dal and was the member secretary of Dhaka University Chhatra Dal. He was arrested yesterday, Monday afternoon, from the Mohakhali bus terminal area of the capital.