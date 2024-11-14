Two cases in two police stations over teenager’s killing; father’s petition dismissed

Teenager Mahmudul Hasan, 15, was shot dead in Dhaka during the anti-discrimination movement on 5 August. His rickshaw-puller father, Mizanur Rahman went to file a case for his son’s death at the court in Dhaka about a month later on 12 September.

The court recorded his statement. Later, Jatrabari police station informed the court that someone has filed a case in this incident already. So, the father’s petition was dismissed.

Then it came out in Prothom Alo’s investigation that not one but two cases have been filed in the incident of Mahmudul’s murder. One of those has been filed with Demra Police station accusing 93 people. It stated that Mahmudul was shot dead in Demra area.

The other case has been filed with Jatrabari police station with 37 accused. The statement of this case mentioned that Mahmudul has been killed in Jatrabari area. And, the police from those two stations have already arrested and interrogated two people by putting them on remand in those two cases.

Mahmudul’s father Mizanur Rhaman does not know the plaintiffs of these two cases. He told Prothom Alo, “My son had joined the anti-discrimination student-people movement. He was shot dead but we couldn’t file a case.”