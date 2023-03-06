Clash between college students leaves at least 10 injured

A clash between students of three colleges in the capital left at least 10 injured, reports UNB.

The clash began around 1:00 pm on Sunday in front of Ideal College when some of their students got into an altercation with students of Dhaka College who were passing by Ideal College. Some students of Ideal College launched the attack based on previous hostility, according to witnesses.

The students of City College got involved at one stage when they joined the clash on the side of the Ideal College students.

As a result, the Science Lab crossing, which had just witnessed a fire in the morning, turned into a hotspot which created a long traffic jam in the surrounding areas like Nilkhet, Shahbagh and New Market.