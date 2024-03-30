Tangail Awami League leader Boro Monir accused of rape again
A girl has filed a rape allegation against Tangail Awami League leader Golam Kibria alias Boro Monir with capital’s Turag police station.
Turag police station’s officer in charge Mostafa Anowar said the case has been recorded today.
He said the girl made the complaint by calling the national emergency number (999) at around 9:00pm on Friday . Police went to the spot and found the girl who was later admitted to the one-stop crisis center of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. She filed a written complaint with the police station which was later recorded as a case.
The OC said the victim said she is from Tangail. She got acquainted with Boro Monir on Facebook. She came to Dhaka two days ago. The girl alleged she was raped at a house in Turag area yesterday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Uttara division’s commissioner Md Shahjahan told Prothom Alo, “A girl filed a rape case against Golam Kibria alias Boro Monir. Effort is on to arrest him.”
Boro Monir was called over the mobile phone for a comment on the case, but his phone was found switched off.
Earlier on 5 April, Golam Kibria was accused in case over raping a 17-year old girl in Tangail Sadar.
Golam Kibria is vice president of Tangail town Awami League. He is the elder brother of Tangail-2 lawmaker Tanvir Hasan alias Choto Monir.
Golam Kibria is also the secretary general of Tangail district bus-minibus owners association.