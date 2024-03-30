Tangail Awami League leader Boro Monir accused of rape again

The OC said the victim said she is from Tangail. She got acquainted with Boro Monir on Facebook. She came to Dhaka two days ago. The girl alleged she was raped at a house in Turag area yesterday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Uttara division’s commissioner Md Shahjahan told Prothom Alo, “A girl filed a rape case against Golam Kibria alias Boro Monir. Effort is on to arrest him.”

Boro Monir was called over the mobile phone for a comment on the case, but his phone was found switched off.