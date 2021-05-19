Villagers thrash 6 DNC members in Cumilla

Three DNC members fled the spot in the face of mass beating while the rest three were taken to the house of a local senior police official who came home receiving the death news of his brother.



Being informed by the police official, Debidwar Brahmanpara circle ASP Amir Ullah and Debidwar Police Station OC Arifur Rahman visited the spot and brought the situation under control.



ASP Amir Ullah said the DNC team had been to the area to conduct an anti-drug drive and recovered some drug substances from Russel's house.



He said there was a misunderstanding between local people and the DNC members as Russel's family said there was no drug in their house.



Amir said they found Tk 6,000 in the wallet of a DNC official. "But there was more money with Tk 6,000 in the wallet. So, it's difficult to prove that the DNC team took that money from Russel's family."

He said they informed the DNC high officials about the matter to take necessary steps after investigation.