Over 16,000 killed in last 5 years of Awami League government

According to the police headquarters, a total of 16,555 murder incidents took place in the country between 2019 and December 2023, based on the number of cases filed. As a single case sometimes involves multiple murders, the number might be even higher.

During the period, an average of 3,311 murders took place per year. There was no respite even during the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 as some 3,500 murders were recorded in the year.

Besides, a total of 9,955 cases of mugging and 1,685 cases of robbery were recorded throughout the period.