Probe body formed over SUST student Bulbul's murder

The identities of the detainees are yet to be disclosed by police.
"We will let them go if we do not find their involvement in the crime after the primary investigation," Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP), said.
The deceased, Bulbul Ahmed, was a third-year student of the public administration department.
On Monday night, a case was filed at Jalalabad police station over the murder.
According to the case statement, Bulbul, along with a friend, went to the New Zealand area, adjacent to Shaheed Minar, on the campus in the afternoon on the day of the incident. All of a sudden, he was stabbed by a group of muggers.
After the incident, Bulbul was first rushed to the university medical centre and later shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital, where on-duty doctor Kaniz Fatema declared him dead around 7.45pm.
Meanwhile, hundreds of students of the university formed a human chain in front of the varsity's central library, demanding capital punishment for the killers of Bulbul.