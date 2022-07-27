Crime

Probe body formed over SUST student Bulbul's murder

SUST students staged a demonstration blocking Sylhet-Sunamganj road in protest of a student being stabbed dead on campus.
The authorities concerned of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) formed a five-member probe body to investigate the death of a SUST student on the campus, UNB reports.

Prof Mohammad Akhtarul Islam, president of SUST Teachers Association, will lead the probe committee in the investigation. The other member of the committee are --- director of students counselling and guidance, Amina Parvin, provost of Shah Poran Hall prof Mizanur Rahman Khan, public administration department head prof Shafiqul Islam and assistant proctor Abu Hena Pahil, said university registrar Mohammad Ishfaqul Hossain.

Earlier, police detained three people in connection with the murder of a Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) student on the campus on Monday evening.

The identities of the detainees are yet to be disclosed by police.

"We will let them go if we do not find their involvement in the crime after the primary investigation," Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP), said.

The deceased, Bulbul Ahmed, was a third-year student of the public administration department.

On Monday night, a case was filed at Jalalabad police station over the murder.

According to the case statement, Bulbul, along with a friend, went to the New Zealand area, adjacent to Shaheed Minar, on the campus in the afternoon on the day of the incident. All of a sudden, he was stabbed by a group of muggers.

After the incident, Bulbul was first rushed to the university medical centre and later shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital, where on-duty doctor Kaniz Fatema declared him dead around 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students of the university formed a human chain in front of the varsity's central library, demanding capital punishment for the killers of Bulbul.

