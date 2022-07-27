Probe body formed over SUST student Bulbul's murder

The authorities concerned of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) formed a five-member probe body to investigate the death of a SUST student on the campus, UNB reports.

Prof Mohammad Akhtarul Islam, president of SUST Teachers Association, will lead the probe committee in the investigation. The other member of the committee are --- director of students counselling and guidance, Amina Parvin, provost of Shah Poran Hall prof Mizanur Rahman Khan, public administration department head prof Shafiqul Islam and assistant proctor Abu Hena Pahil, said university registrar Mohammad Ishfaqul Hossain.

Earlier, police detained three people in connection with the murder of a Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) student on the campus on Monday evening.