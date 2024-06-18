A gruesome serial rapist

Before raping the young girl in Mohammedpur, in March Nazmul had picked up a woman (25) and molested her in the car. A case was filed in this regard with the Mohammedpur police station on 19 March. According to the police report, the woman lives with her family in Kalyanpur of the capital. When the woman was walking along the road in front of Kalyanpur Model Government Primary School on 1 March, a car came and blocked her way. Two men came out of the car and introduced themselves as members of the police's detective branch (DB) and forced her into the car. They threatened that they would strip her and make a video of her. Later they snatched Tk 140,000 from her and dropped her off at Adabor.

The investigating officer of the case, Mirpur model police station SI Baiyzed Mollah told Prothom Alo, with court permission, they took Nazmul on two day's remand and interrogated him. He admitted to using false DB identity to pick up women and harass them.

Police have found evidence of Nazmul also being involved in 2022 in the gang rape of a woman who was picked up in a car from Bhashantek. According to the chargesheet submitted in court, on 11 July a young woman (22) was walking in front of the Navy Market in Bhashantek when Nazmul and two of his associates picked her up and raped her in the car. They later made her father pay them Tk 20,000 over mobile phone and the dropped her off at Rampura.

Investigating officer of the case, Bhashantek police station's inspector Abul Hasnat Khandakar told Prothom Alo that Nazmul, who had grown up in Dhaka, was a serial rapist. He would go around the city in a car and, when he got the chance, would pick up women and rape them in the vehicle. A few young women had filed cases against them, while many avoided doing so.