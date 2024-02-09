Online cheating: Many entrapped in friend requests by ‘Indian women’

A physician in Dhaka received a friend request from a Facebook profile named Anjali Sharma. Anjali identified herself as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Rajasthan. The physician responded to the request of the “police official”.

The two started chatting over Facebook Messenger. At a stage of their chatting, the physician shared his mobile phone number with Anjali as she had asked for it. After a week, she made a video call to the physician over WhatsApp. It turned out to be an obscene video call when the physician received the call.

A video of that video call with the woman was grabbed skillfully. Later, Tk 500,000 was demanded from the physician by threatening him to send the video to his family members and relatives. He sent Tk 65,000 to a mobile financial service (MFS) account, the fraudsters sent, out of fear and shame in the first week of January.