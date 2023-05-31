3 sentenced to death for killing minor after abduction

Three people has been sentenced to death by a Narayanganj court for killing a three-year-old girl after abduction in 2018, reports UNB.
Narayanganj Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Nazmul Haque Shyamol passed the verdict on Tuesday.
The convicts are - Md Shahjalal, 21, Khaibar Hossain, 32 and Md Ashraful, 19 of Bhurungamari upazila in Kurigram district.
According to the prosecution, Jui, a three-year-old daughter of Anwar Hossain of Tekpara in Bhulta upazila was abducted by the convicts on 18 October, 2018.
Following that, the convicts demanded a ransom of Tk 1 million from the abductee’s father Anwar Hossain and asked him to meet at Kamalapur railway station with the money.
After a negotiation, Anwar agreed to pay the abductors Tk 500,000 as ransom to get his daughter back alive.
However, the convicts tied up the children with polythene and scotch tape and killed her. On 19 October, 2018, the kidnappers left the body behind the house of Anwar.
A case was filed in this connection with Rupganj police station. Following that, the police arrested the three convicts.
Later, two of the convicts made confessional statements under section 164.