3 sentenced to death for killing minor after abduction

Three people has been sentenced to death by a Narayanganj court for killing a three-year-old girl after abduction in 2018, reports UNB.

Narayanganj Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Nazmul Haque Shyamol passed the verdict on Tuesday.

The convicts are - Md Shahjalal, 21, Khaibar Hossain, 32 and Md Ashraful, 19 of Bhurungamari upazila in Kurigram district.