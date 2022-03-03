Wife, son strangle 40-yr-old to death in Satkhira

According to locals, Golam’s wife Rehena Khatun, 35, developed an extramarital relationship with one of their relatives, Golam Rabbi of Benapole.
On Tuesday night, Rabbi came to the couple’s house. This led to an argument between Golam and Rehena. And later the trio killed him, police said.
On information, police sent the body to the Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Kanchan Roy, officer-in-charge of Patkelghata Police Station, said, “We are waiting for the autopsy report. The three accused have been detained.”