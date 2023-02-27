Three accused in Faruque murder case arrested

Police arrested three alleged killers of the Faruque murder case from the city's West Rajabazar and Molla Bari slum, reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Md Saddam Hossain Sabbir alias Situ Sabbir alias Sagar, Md Roni and Md Bijoy.

The police have recovered the murder weapon and 10 stolen phones from their possessions during the arrests.

Based on secret information, a special team of Tajgaon thana police carried out simultaneous drives at West Rajabazar area of Tejgaon Industrial area on Saturday night and arrested the trio.