Three accused in Faruque murder case arrested

Briefing reporters at DMP media centre on Sunday, deputy commissioner (Tejgaon Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), HM Azimul Haque said that victim Md Faruque Hossain was chatting with acquaintance Roni on the footpath adjacent to Watar Bhaban under Tejgaon police station at around 12.00am on 24 February night.
Roni and Bijoy called out Faruque from his house and took him on the footpath adjacent to Watar Bhaban and started to pass the time by chatting. At one stage, the prime accused Saddam joined the conversation.
Saddam came out on bail after serving one year in prison and robbed 12 mobile phones in 2 days. They wanted to go to bars and drink alcohol because they will get a lot of money by selling stolen mobile phones.
Later, Saddam fetched alcohol from the bar and started an argument with the victim Faruque as they shared it among themselves. At one stage, Saddam ran away after stabbing Faruque in the left thigh with a knife over soime previous quarrel. Faruque was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with serious injuries and died while undergoing treatment.
The DC (Tejgaon Division) said that a murder case was registered With Tejgaon police station the following day.
During the investigation of the case, the Tejgaon Thana Police was able to identify the location of the accused and arrest them with the help of various information technologies, he said.
During primary interrogation, he said, the arrestees revealed that they killed Faruque due to previous enmity.