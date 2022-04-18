Woman arrested for killing husband in Feni

“Suddenly I heard my brother’s scream and rushed to his room and found by in burnt state. His wife poured boiling water on him while he was asleep”, he said.
Taimur was first taken to Feni General Hospital and then referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Later, he was shifted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka as his condition worsened. He had sutained a 70 per cent burn injury.
Taimur’s family claimed he had left a statement in his deathbed signed by him that said, “I, Kausar Alam Chowdhury consciously said my wife Rupa Chowdhury is involved in this incident. She poured hot water on me while I was sleeping with the intention of killing me."
However, accused Rupa denied her involvement in this incident saying someone conspired against her.