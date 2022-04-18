Crime

Woman arrested for killing husband in Feni

Prothom Alo English Desk
Arrest
ArrestProthom Alo illustration

Police arrested a woman on Saturday night for burning her husband to death by pouring boiling water over him while he was asleep, reports UNB. The deceased was identified as Kausar Alam Taimur, 55.

Confirming the matter, Nizam Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Feni model police station, said acused Khadija Binte Shams was arrested after a case was filed at Feni model police station following a complaint received from Taimur’s brother Tanjur Chowdhury.

Taimur, a former cricketer of Feni Friendship Cricket Club succumbed to his burn injuries on Sunday around 12.00pm at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Taimur’s brother Tanjur Chowdhury said, around 5.00am on 11 April, Rupa and Taimur engaged in an altercation over a family feud.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Suddenly I heard my brother’s scream and rushed to his room and found by in burnt state. His wife poured boiling water on him while he was asleep”, he said.

Taimur was first taken to Feni General Hospital and then referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Later, he was shifted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka as his condition worsened. He had sutained a 70 per cent burn injury.

Taimur’s family claimed he had left a statement in his deathbed signed by him that said, “I, Kausar Alam Chowdhury consciously said my wife Rupa Chowdhury is involved in this incident. She poured hot water on me while I was sleeping with the intention of killing me."

However, accused Rupa denied her involvement in this incident saying someone conspired against her.

Advertisement
Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement