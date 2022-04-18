Woman arrested for killing husband in Feni

Police arrested a woman on Saturday night for burning her husband to death by pouring boiling water over him while he was asleep, reports UNB. The deceased was identified as Kausar Alam Taimur, 55.

Confirming the matter, Nizam Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Feni model police station, said acused Khadija Binte Shams was arrested after a case was filed at Feni model police station following a complaint received from Taimur’s brother Tanjur Chowdhury.

Taimur, a former cricketer of Feni Friendship Cricket Club succumbed to his burn injuries on Sunday around 12.00pm at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Taimur’s brother Tanjur Chowdhury said, around 5.00am on 11 April, Rupa and Taimur engaged in an altercation over a family feud.