Woman detained for ‘killing’ child

Rahul was a neighbour of Parbati, the locals said.

Confirming the matter, Najmul Huda, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jalalabad police station, said, “Two days ago, Parbati took Rahul to her home and strangled him to death. She kept the body hidden in her house and then dumped it in the bamboo bush on Sunday at midnight during a storm.”

The woman was detained on Monday. During questioning, the accused admitted to killing the child over a feud, said the OC.

"A case will be filed against the accused in this regard," he added.