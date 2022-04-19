Crime

Woman detained for ‘killing’ child

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Sylhet district
Map of Sylhet district

Police detained a woman in connection with the murder of a three-year-old child over a feud in Hawladar Para of Sylhet city on Monday, reports UNB. The detainee has been identified as Parbati Das, a resident of Hawladar Para area.

On Monday morning, the police recovered the dead body a child named Rahul Das from a bamboo bush near their house. The child had been missing since Friday. On 16 April, a day after he went missing, Rahul's father lodged a missing person's complaint at Jalalabad police station.

Rahul was a neighbour of Parbati, the locals said.

Confirming the matter, Najmul Huda, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jalalabad police station, said, “Two days ago, Parbati took Rahul to her home and strangled him to death. She kept the body hidden in her house and then dumped it in the bamboo bush on Sunday at midnight during a storm.”

The woman was detained on Monday. During questioning, the accused admitted to killing the child over a feud, said the OC.

"A case will be filed against the accused in this regard," he added.

