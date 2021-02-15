Woman gets life-term for killing nephew in Manikganj

The court also fined the convict Tk 10,000 and six months more jail in default.

According to the case statement, on 30 May 2016, Chaina Begum killed the child Tanvir by drowning him in the Kaliganga River over previous enmity with the victim’s family.

Victim’s mother filed a case with Sadar Police Station over the matter.

Police submitted chargesheet at the court on 30 October 2017.