Woman hacked dead in Joypurhat

A 44-year old woman has been hacked to death in Kalai upazila of Joypurhat district, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Shipan Akhter, wife of Tojam Sarker of Duhil-Napara village of the upazila.

Police said Tojam found her wife’s throat-slit body in her room Saturday morning and informed police.

Locals suspected that she might have been killed following previous enmity over ownership of a land.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kalai police station, Moinul Hossain said that the body was sent to Joypurhat District Hospital for autopsy.

Those involved in the murder would be identified and arrested soon, he said.