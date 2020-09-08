Woman remanded over abduction of girl from TSC

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed a woman on two-day remand in a case lodged over the abduction of nine-year-old Zinia, who used to sell flowers in Dhaka University TSC area, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy passed the order as police produced Nur Nazma Akter Lopa, 42, and pleaded to place her on seven-day remand in the abduction case filed with Shahbagh police station.

Earlier, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Ilias Miah gave Zinia to her mother.