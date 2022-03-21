Woman stabbed to death before a day of her wedding

An 18-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a youth in Shariatpur sadar upazila on Saturday, a day before her wedding and the accused was injured in a mob beating.

The deceased was identified as Kakoli, 18, a student of class 11 in Shariatpur Sadar Alia Madrasah, and daughter of Nuruzzaman Madbor of Char Palong village in the upazila.

She succumbed to her injuries around 3:00 am Sunday at a private hospital in the capital’s Dhanmondi area, said the family.