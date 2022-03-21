Crime

Woman stabbed to death before a day of her wedding

UNB
Shariatpur
An 18-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a youth in Shariatpur sadar upazila on Saturday, a day before her wedding and the accused was injured in a mob beating.

The deceased was identified as Kakoli, 18, a student of class 11 in Shariatpur Sadar Alia Madrasah, and daughter of Nuruzzaman Madbor of Char Palong village in the upazila.

She succumbed to her injuries around 3:00 am Sunday at a private hospital in the capital’s Dhanmondi area, said the family.

Meanwhile accused Zahidul Islam, 18, former student of the same Madrasah Kakoli studied and son of one Mujibur Rahman of Kashabhog union was admitted to Dhaka Medical Hospital on Saturday night after he was beaten by the locals after the incident.

Kakoli was talking to her would be husband on phone in her house when Zahidul entered the house through a window and took her behind the house.

There he stabbed her neck with a knife and hearing her cry Kakoli’s family members nabbed Zahidul. Locals locked him up in a room after beating.

Aktar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Palong police station said the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

He said a murder case will be filed under section 302 of penal code following the complaint lodged by victim’s brother Faruk Hossain on Saturday night.

