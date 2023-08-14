'Father stunned to see son on list of militants'

Rafiul Islam, 22, is one of ten people who were arrested on charges of alleged involvement in militancy from Kulaura of Moulvibazar on Saturday.

"I an shocked to see that my son's name on the list of militants. My heart is filled with pain," Rafiul's father Saiful Islam lamented.

He said, "I stayed abroad for long to bring up the children. I had hoped my son would be an engineer. That did not happen, but I still was not disappointed."

Rafiul is a resident of Maizbari village of Kazipur upazila in Sirajganj. His father is Saiful Islam of the village and mother is Reba Sultana.

His father was abroad for long while his mother was a member of the Woman Ward No 4, 5 and 6 (reserved) of Maizdi union parishad. Rafiul has a younger sister.