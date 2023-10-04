Retired ACC official dies in police custody

A retired deputy director of the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) has died in police custody in Chattogram. The incident took place at around 12:00 am Wednesday. However, the family claimed it a "murder".

The deceased retired ACC official was identified as SM Shahidullah, 67.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, SM Shahidullah’s son Nafiz Shahid said on Wednesday that two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) in plainclothes from the Changao police station picked up his father from their house at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday.