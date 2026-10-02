Radda health centre vandalism: Expelled BNP leaders among those involved

According to sources involved in the investigation, leaders and activists recently expelled from Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its affiliated and associate organisations are among those involved in the attack and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP Centre, a mother and child healthcare facility in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The sources also claim that, besides those recently expelled, information has also emerged about the involvement of several former local leaders and activists of the party. Police say they have identified those who ordered the attack, but have not yet been able to arrest them.

The health centre was attacked, vandalised and looted around midnight on 24 September. From the outset, many local leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated and associate organisations were accused of being involved. Many of them were known to be close to resigned reserved-seat MP Ferdousi Ahmed (Misti). Amid discussions and criticism over the matter, she resigned Thursday, a week after the incident.