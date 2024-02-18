Faridpur’s Rubel imprisoned for 10 yrs in arms case

Expelled president of Faridpur Press Club Imtiaz Hasan alias Rubel, 49, and his associate Rezaul Karim alias Bipul have been sentenced to 17 years in prison in total under two sections of the Arms Control Act. Faridpur District and Session Judge Court justice Ashok Kumar Dutta passed the verdict at around 12:00 pm today, Sunday.

Sources said the court sentenced both to 10 years in prison for keeping pistols in their possession under Section 19 (A) of the Arms Control Act of 1878 and another 7 years of prison term for keeping ammunition under the section 19 (F) of the same act. According to the court decisions, the convicts will be allowed to serve both sentences simultaneously.

Special public prosecutor at the court Nawab Ali confirmed the verdict to Prothom Alo. He said this verdict is a big step ahead towards establishing the rule of law in the country. This verdict is the proof that there is no respite for the criminals in the country, no matter even if they are affiliated in the politics of the ruling party.