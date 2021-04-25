Barkat-Rubel duo among 49 charged over attack at AL leader house

Police have submitted a charge sheet in the court mentioning the names of 49 accused including the controversial duo, Rubel and Barkat, in a case filed over attack at the house of Subal Chandra Saha, president of Faridpur Awami-League (AL)
Kotwali police station sub-inspector Shahidul Islam pressed the charge sheet against the accused in Faridpur's Amli court No. 1 on Saturday.
The charge sheet includes names of Sajjad Hossain Barkat, general secretary of the city Awami League and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, former president of Faridpur Press Club.
Besides, it has also mentioned the name of AHM Fouad, assistant personal secretary of former local government and cooperatives minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.
According to the charge sheet, the city AL and Juba League carried out the attack in a planned manner to dominate district AL.
Among 49 accused, some 25 have been arrested so far, including Barkat and Rubel while the remaining including AHM Fouad and former councilor Thrisa Saha are on the run.
As many as 21 arrested persons including Barkat and Ruble have given confessional statements before the court.
Sub-inspector of Kotwali police station Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter to the Prothom Alo.
Following the submission of the charge sheet, the trail proceedings of the case will begin.
The Jamuna Bhaban, the house of Faridpur AL president Subal Chandra Saha at Mollah Bari in Goalchamat area of the city, came under attack twice at night on 16 May 2020.
Subal Chandra Saha filed a case at Kotwali police station 48 hours after the incident.