Barkat-Rubel duo among 49 charged over attack at AL leader house

Police have submitted a charge sheet in the court mentioning the names of 49 accused including the controversial duo, Rubel and Barkat, in a case filed over attack at the house of Subal Chandra Saha, president of Faridpur Awami-League (AL)

Kotwali police station sub-inspector Shahidul Islam pressed the charge sheet against the accused in Faridpur's Amli court No. 1 on Saturday.