Dhaka Court imposes 60-day travel ban on former Dhaka WASA MD Taqsem

A Dhaka court on Thursday imposed a 60-day travel ban on Taqsem A Khan, the former Managing Director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA), in connection with ongoing corruption allegations against him.

The order was issued by judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the metropolitan senior special judge's court of Dhaka, following a petition by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Syed Nazrul Islam, who is also leading the investigation, according to ACC spokesperson Aktarul Islam.

ACC public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir presented the petition on behalf of the commission, which argued that Taqsem was attempting to flee the country, and requested the travel ban to prevent his departure.