Seven-murder case
Families of victims lose hope as trial prolonged
The wait of the families of the victims of the infamous seven-murder case in Narayanganj for justice keeps prolonging as the trial in the case is not yet settled even after 10 years. It has been five years since the accused appealed against their sentences passed by the trial court and the High Court. The hearing of the appeal is yet to start. The relatives of the victims demand a speedy trial to finish the hearing of the appeal and ensure justice.
Today, 27 April, marks 10 years of the incident which had shaken up the nation. Monir Hossain, father of Sirajul Islam, one of the victims of the case, died waiting to get justice for his son. Shahidul Hasan, father-in-law of another victim Nazrul Islam, left the world with the grief of losing his son-in-law. Now Abul Khayer, father of Tajul Islam who was killed in the incident, expressed doubt over getting justice for his son alive.
He was talking to Prothom Alo at the house of deceased Nazrul Islam in the Mijmiji area of Siddhirganj Thursday. He said, “These people were killed by the ruling party activists with the help of a law enforcement agency. Justice for the victims in this case is not only the demand of their families, but the entire nation. However, I don’t know whether I will be able to get justice in my lifetime.”
On 27 April 2014, the then city corporation panel mayor Nazrul Islam and four others were abducted from the Lamapara area along the Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road. Two others – lawyer Chandan Sarker and his driver were also abducted as they accidentally witnessed the incident. Their bodies were recovered three days later from the river Shitalakkhya.
The Narayanganj Court sentenced 26 of the accused to death and nine others to different terms on 16 January 2016. Following that, the defendants appealed against the verdict to the High Court (HC). However, the HC upheld the verdict of the lower courts for 15 of the accused, and changed the death sentence to lifetime imprisonment for nine of them. However, the HC upheld the previous verdict for the remaining nine accused who were sentenced to different terms.
Those who were sentenced to death by both courts includes, RAB-11 former commander Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Tarek Sayeed Mohammad, former RAB company commander Major Arif Hossain, Lieutenant Colonel (dismissed) M Masud Rana and former councillor and expelled Awami League leader Nur Hossain.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Narayanganj District and Session Judge Court public prosecutor Moniruzzaman Bulbul said, the seven murder case is now at the Appellate Division for hearing.
Nazrul Islam’s wife and the plaintiff of the case Selina Islam told Prothom Alo, “Those who died that day are memories now. Those who died are now with Allah. It’s not possible to apprehend how the people who are still surviving are living amidst such adversities. It’s really hard to take."