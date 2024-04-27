Families of victims lose hope as trial prolonged

He was talking to Prothom Alo at the house of deceased Nazrul Islam in the Mijmiji area of Siddhirganj Thursday. He said, “These people were killed by the ruling party activists with the help of a law enforcement agency. Justice for the victims in this case is not only the demand of their families, but the entire nation. However, I don’t know whether I will be able to get justice in my lifetime.”

On 27 April 2014, the then city corporation panel mayor Nazrul Islam and four others were abducted from the Lamapara area along the Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road. Two others – lawyer Chandan Sarker and his driver were also abducted as they accidentally witnessed the incident. Their bodies were recovered three days later from the river Shitalakkhya.