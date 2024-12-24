7 murders on ship: Families throng hospital to collect bodies

The families of seven individuals who were killed on a ship carrying fertiliser in river Meghna have thronged in front of the Chandpur General Hospital to receive the bodies.

Meanwhile, the industries ministry has formed a four-member committee over the incident.

Sources in the hospital and relatives of the slain persons said the bodies were sent for post-mortem on Monday night. The relatives thronged there upon getting the information. But they will not be able to take away the bodies until the post mortem is finished.

Resident medical officer at the Chandpur Government General Hospital, Farid Ahmed Akhanda, said, “We sent the bodies for post mortem after the primary inquest at around 9:00am today, Tuesday. Police will hand over the bodies after finishing the post-mortem and legal processes.”