7 murders on ship: Families throng hospital to collect bodies
The families of seven individuals who were killed on a ship carrying fertiliser in river Meghna have thronged in front of the Chandpur General Hospital to receive the bodies.
Meanwhile, the industries ministry has formed a four-member committee over the incident.
Sources in the hospital and relatives of the slain persons said the bodies were sent for post-mortem on Monday night. The relatives thronged there upon getting the information. But they will not be able to take away the bodies until the post mortem is finished.
Resident medical officer at the Chandpur Government General Hospital, Farid Ahmed Akhanda, said, “We sent the bodies for post mortem after the primary inquest at around 9:00am today, Tuesday. Police will hand over the bodies after finishing the post-mortem and legal processes.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, slain lascar Sheikh Sabuj's younger brother and slain master Golam Kibria's nephew Sadikur Rahman said, “We came to take the bodies after receiving the news and learned that every one of them died from the same types of injuries. So we are assuming that it was planned. We demand a fair investigation and justice for those who have been killed so brutally.”
Slain engine master Salauddin Molla's cousin and another ship's master Jahangir Alam said, “We received the news through Facebook that a brutal murder had taken place on the ship named ‘Al-Bakhera’. We came here to take the bodies.”
He thinks this was no incident of robbery as the killers didn’t take any valuables after the killing.
Jahangir Alam claimed it was a planned murder. There is widespread extortion on this route in the Meghna river, in particular in the area where the murders took place. People are beaten up very often for failing to pay the toll. So everyone pays the toll to avoid any hassle.
He suspects the incidents have some connection with extortion.
Relatives say only Jewel of Faridpur, the lone survivor of the incident, could say who were involved in the incident.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, river police super in Chandpur, Syed Mushfiqur Rahman said, “We are yet to file a case over the incident. However, the district administration, district police and the river police are separately investigating the matter. The bodies will be handed over to the families of the victim after the autopsy.”
Meanwhile, spokesperson of the industries ministry, Md Alamgir, said a seven-member committee has been formed over the seven murders that took place on MV Al-Bakhera.
An additional secretary has been made the convener of the committee while a joint secretary has been made the member secretary he said adding they have been asked to file a report within the next five working days.